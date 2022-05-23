CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 2,131 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases increased to 2,501. That’s 205 more active cases than were reported Friday and the most active cases the state has seen since the end of February, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,918 residents have died from COVID-19, including three deaths reported since Friday. More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Monday, 152 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s the same number of hospitalized patients reported Friday. Of those in the hospital, 23 people — including two children — were in intensive care units and 13 were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 45% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 44% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 54% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.