HUNTINGTON — More than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the pandemic continues.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,108 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 357,980.
There have been 5,421 virus-related deaths.
There were 16,074 active cases across the state Sunday.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 912,523 people (50.9%) in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Jan. 6, Lawrence County ranked 33rd among all counties.
Only 40.54% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 60.37%.
No updates were available Sunday for Kentucky.
Nationwide, more than 831,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 59,521,277, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 834,077 deaths related to the virus.
