HUNTINGTON — More than 2,800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the pandemic continues.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,855 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 445,061. There have been 5,743 virus-related deaths. There were 17,468 active cases across the state Sunday.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 923,602 people (51.5%) in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Jan. 27, Lawrence County cases jumped from 14th to second among all counties.
Only 41.22% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 61.28%.
No updates were available Sunday for Kentucky.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 757 cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 25-28 as well as four new deaths for a total of 139.
Nationwide, more than 524,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 74,037,216, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 879,971 deaths related to the virus.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.