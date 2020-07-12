WAYNE — A weekend of COVID-19 testing wrapped up at Wayne Elementary School on Saturday afternoon, with 250 Wayne Countians being swabbed for testing.
The testing followed Friday’s free drive-thru testing at the Dunlow Community Center, in which 51 people were tested, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, making a total of 301 tests being administered in the two days.
The testing was available to all individuals in Wayne County, whether they had symptoms or not. While no proof of insurance was required, test takers were asked to provide a form of identification to show proof of residency.
As of Saturday morning, Wayne County had 121 confirmed cases and one additional probable case. The Wayne County Health Department said Friday that 13 cases were active.
COVID-19 first appeared in Wayne County on April 8 when a patient at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested positive. In June, the facility celebrated 77 recoveries after the last patient and employee at the center originally diagnosed with the virus recovered.
Dozens of daily free testing sites have been set up across West Virginia in recent weeks as a way to make testing more available to minorities.
The testing is provided with no appointment or doctor’s order needed. The test only indicates if a person has the virus at the time the test is administered and does not test for immunity or if that person had the virus in the past.
Anyone who has traveled recently or who has attended gatherings where social distancing and mask wearing were not practiced is encouraged to attend.
This weekend’s testing was provided by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia DHHR, West Virginia National Guard and Wayne County Health Department.
Similar testing was held over the two days in other counties in the state as well, resulting in a total of 5,826 individuals being tested. In addition to Wayne County, 807 people were tested in Marshall County; 262 in Mercer County; 2,955 in Monongalia County; 730 in Preston County; and 771 in Upshur County.
The next local drive-thru testing is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in Hurricane at the First Baptist Church, located at 2635 Main St. As of Saturday morning, Putnam County had 81 cases, with one probable case, DHHR said.
For more information on Hurricane’s testing, contact the Putnam County Health Department at 304-757-2541.