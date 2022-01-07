People take free PCR saliva COVID-19 tests conducted by Maverick Health while sitting inside their vehicles outside the mobile testing site at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Huntington.
People take free PCR saliva COVID-19 tests conducted by Maverick Health while sitting inside their vehicles outside the mobile testing site at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Huntington.
CHARLESTON — With 4,134 new COVID-19 cases recorded Friday, West Virginia now reports 13,980 active cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ pandemic dashboard.
The state now reports 351,688 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in spring of 2020.
An additional 29 COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,421.
DHHR on Friday confirmed the deaths of a 65-year-old woman from Wayne County, and a 69-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Hospitalizations remained stable between Thursday and Friday, with 758 hospitalized for the virus. Of those patients, 201 are in intensive care units and 115 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 78% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Per the dashboard, nearly 54% of eligible West Virginians — 923,728 individuals — are fully vaccinated. Of those, 36% — 334,024 residents — have received a booster dose.
Vaccination rates are lowest among children ages 5 to 16, per the dashboard. Emerging data from other areas shows the omicron variant could potentially cause more severe illness in children than previous virus strains due to it affecting the upper respiratory system.
Fully vaccinating and, if eligible, getting a booster shot is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death from a COVID-19 infection.
This week, an advisory panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved administering Pfizer booster doses in children ages 12 and older.
Under new guidance, booster doses can be given five months after someone receives their initial mRNA round of the vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson one-dose.
Because of inclement weather Friday, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Vaccine Center in Barboursville and COVID-19 testing sites on 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington were closed. For updated availability Saturday, visit the health department’s social media websites or call 304-526-3383.
The county reported 914 current active cases of COVID-19 and 306 deaths attributed to the virus to-date.
Active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of five days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.