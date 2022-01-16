HUNTINGTON — More than 4,100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the pandemic continues.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 4,157 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 387,115.
There have been 5,516 virus-related deaths.
There were 21,039 active cases across the state Sunday.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 916,919 people (51.2%) in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health warned of an artificially high COVID-19 case count caused by a processing lag due to the unprecedented number of cases reported.
In Ohio’s Cases per 100,000 Residents Over 2 Weeks report released Jan. 13, Lawrence County jumped from 33rd to sixth among all counties.
Only 40.81% of Lawrence County residents have received at least one vaccine. The statewide average is 60.74%.
No updates were available Sunday for Kentucky.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 637 cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 11-14 as well as two new deaths for a total of 129.
Nationwide, more than 874,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 65,159,554, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 847,577 deaths related to the virus.
