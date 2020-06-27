HUNTINGTON — More than 450 people in Cabell County were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday as the number of positive cases in the county continues to rise.
The free drive-thru testing, which took place at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington, was done as part of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations. The testing was offered in Cabell, Hancock and Mingo counties with support from local health departments, the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the West Virginia National Guard.
In Cabell County, 468 people were tested over the two days.
This was the second time the free testing had been offered in the county. In late May, 640 individuals were tested.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported nine additional active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 51. There have been 113 confirmed cases and three probable cases of the virus reported in the county. Sixty-five cases have recovered.
DHHR said there had been 2,782 cases of COVID-19 and 93 virus-related deaths in West Virginia as of 5 p.m. Saturday. There have been 165,110 total laboratory results received.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (431/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (113/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (59/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (217/5), Kanawha (284 /8), Lewis (16/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (33/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (152/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (84/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (69/5) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, 49,455 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of 2 p.m. Saturday. There have been 2,804 deaths in the state related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, a 38-year-old woman who was isolating at home. The health department said the case was related to travel and was associated with another positive case.
Boyd County has reported 65 total positive cases of the virus, with 42 recovered. There have been three deaths.
Statewide, there were 15,167 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of 4 p.m. Saturday, 316 of which were new. There was one new virus-related death reported, for a total of 554.
At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
There were more than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S. on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 2,414,870. There have been 124,325 deaths related to the virus.