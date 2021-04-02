HUNTINGTON — More than 515,000 people in West Virginia have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
During a press briefing Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said the state has administered 861,394 doses of the vaccine after receiving an allotment of 930,090 doses from the federal government. That equals an overall administration rate of 92.6%.
Statewide, 518,543 first doses have been administered, while 342,851 second doses have been administered.
West Virginia boasts a first-dose administration rate of 98.5% and a second-dose administration rate of 85%, according to the Governor’s Office.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
To date, 239,726 West Virginians age 65 and older have been vaccinated — over 72% of West Virginia’s population in that age range — including 189,019 who are fully vaccinated, the Governor’s Office said.
Vaccinations are available to all West Virginians age 16 and older. Individuals may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Marshall Health announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccines are available for the general public ages 16 and older at the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall, 100 Huntington Mall Road in Barboursville, with no appointment necessary.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Center at the mall is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 420 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 142,653, and five new deaths, for a total of 2,688.
An 83-year-old woman from Putnam County was included among the deaths reported Friday.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,801), Boone (1,756), Braxton (840), Brooke (2,070), Cabell (8,426), Calhoun (247), Clay (407), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,050), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,179), Greenbrier (2,516), Hampshire (1,629), Hancock (2,634), Hardy (1,396), Harrison (5,171), Jackson (1,796), Jefferson (4,098), Kanawha (13,228), Lewis (1,108), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,951), Marion (3,953), Marshall (3,183), Mason (1,882), McDowell (1,420), Mercer (4,410), Mineral (2,662), Mingo (2,322), Monongalia (8,675), Monroe (1,025), Morgan (1,029), Nicholas (1,396), Ohio (3,870), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (620), Preston (2,722), Putnam (4,586), Raleigh (5,622), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (642), Roane (538), Summers (732), Taylor (1,156), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,791), Wayne (2,762), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (370), Wood (7,460) and Wyoming (1,835).
Cabell County reported 425 active cases Friday, while Wayne County reported 74.
In Ohio, the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to adults 18 and older.
The clinics, offered at no cost, will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other week from April 6 to May 18 at Mamre Baptist Church, 2367 County Road 182 in Kitts Hill, Ohio. Dates are April 6, April 20, May 4 and May 18.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic or call 740-593-0175 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance in setting up your appointment. Appointments may also be made by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH or by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Community Health Programs will also hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Washington, Morgan, Meigs, Vinton and Perry counties. For a complete schedule of these clinics, visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic.
Community Health Programs’ mobile clinics represent one of the 18 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in early March. This regional mass vaccination clinic is operated with support from the Ohio Department of Health, the Lawrence County Health Department and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.
Statewide, more than 1,600 new cases were reported Friday, for a total of 1,021,718. There have been 18,646 virus-related deaths in the state.
In Kentucky, there were 428,527 total cases and 6,129 deaths.