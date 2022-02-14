CHARLESTON — West Virginia surpassed another grim COVID-19 milestone on Monday as more than 6,000 residents have died due to the virus.
Deaths in the state totaled 6,023 on Monday with 31 of those reported overnight, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said many of those deaths “could have been prevented” with higher vaccine uptake in previous months.
Now, Marsh said, the state will likely see it’s death rates fall over the coming two weeks as the omicron surge continues to slow both locally and nationally.
Gov. Jim Justice asked all West Virginians to remember the thousands of people lost to the virus here. He and Marsh urged anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent further losses of life.
“It’s tragic. We’ve just got to keep moving on,” Justice said. “There’s nothing in any way positive about losing the 6,000th person or the 5,000th person. It’s just terribly sad.”
West Virginia reported 897 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. It’s the first time since Christmas Day that fewer than 1,000 new daily cases have been reported.
Active cases in the state totaled 7,262 on Monday. That’s 814 fewer active cases than reported Friday.
As cases are on the decline so too are COVID-19 related hospitalizations. West Virginia reported 779 residents — including 15 children — were hospitalized with the virus on Monday. That’s 84 fewer than reported Friday.
Of those patients, 180 are in an intensive care unit and 113 are receiving care on ventilators, per the state dashboard.
Nearly 66% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. That increases to 74% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU and 81% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated, per the state dashboard.
Of those fully vaccinated, 42% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the state is seeing a good trajectory in regard to weekly cases and positivity rate and that if these trends continue, Kentucky likely will be moving out of the red zone and into the orange or yellow by March 14.
The governor said that if weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to decrease, his goal is to provide updated guidance for the state workforce by next month.
“The topline message is that cases continue to fall,” said Beshear. “We’re still seeing significant numbers of deaths, but cases continue to fall, and the trajectory is exactly what we want to see.”
In Ohio, just over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday along with 99 hospitalizations — 22 of which were patients admitted to intensive care units.