HUNTINGTON — More than 600 people took advantage of free COVID-19 testing in Cabell County on Friday and Saturday.
The free tests were administered as part of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in the state.
In Cabell County, 640 individuals were tested, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. Over the two days, free tests were also administered to 837 people in Kanawha County; 576 people in Marion County; and 1,013 people in Monongalia County.
The testing was open and free for everyone, even people not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, but the target audience was the medically under-served. The testing was also part of an effort to address the virus disproportionately impacting people of color in the state and nation.
Though only making up 3.6% of the population, 7.3% of all cases in the state are black West Virginians and 26% of those patients have been hospitalized, compared to just 14.3% of white COVID-19 patients. In Cabell County, 11.9% of all cases are people of color, despite making up only about 5% of the population. In Kanawha County, 26.2% of all cases are people of color, despite being about 10% of the population.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 1,729 total cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, with 84,677 total laboratory results received. The state has reported 72 deaths related to the virus.
Cases by county (confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (260/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (43/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (8/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (15/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (36/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (143/3), Kanawha (208/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3) and Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, there were 84 new deaths related to the virus reported as of 2 p.m. Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 1,956. The state reported a total of 31,408 cases of COVID-19.
In Kentucky, there were no new deaths reported related to the virus, only the second time in more than a month that there were no deaths to report, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The total number of deaths in the state remained 391.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were 8,571 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 148 of which were newly confirmed. At least 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Across the U.S., there were 1,595,885 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 96,002 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.