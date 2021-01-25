HUNTINGTON — More than 600 veterans were given the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this past weekend at the Hershel “Woody” Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington.
Five hundred extra doses of the vaccine became available Friday within the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) of which, the VA medical center is a part.
“Our staff went to work immediately,” said Brian Nimmo, medical center director, in a release. “They called veterans to get them scheduled, got staff coverage lined up, cover other areas of the medical center, etc. It was a very big event that needed a lot of flexibility, coordination, and determination in a short amount of time.”
The VAMC vaccine team administered 308 vaccine shots Saturday and 330 vaccines Sunday. The process includes check-in, shot education, getting the shot, and a 20-minute observation minimum.
There are only 20 physically distanced chairs for observation after receiving the shot, so scheduling the veterans safely must be a priority.
“We are proud of this herculean accomplishment,” Nimmo said. “I just want to thank everyone that has been involved with the vaccination effort at our medical center and give a special mention for the hard work this weekend.”
The result is that less than 48 hours from when the vaccination was received Friday evening, “Team Woody” vaccinated 638 people. A small amount were second doses that had already been scheduled.
Since giving the first vaccine shot to 97-year-old World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams and staff Dec. 22, the VAMC’s vaccine team has given over 3,400 shots of first doses and nearly 200 second doses. The Huntington VA serves veterans in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
The state is hosting three vaccine clinics in Cabell County for those 65 and older Friday. All three are already full and will use the wait list for any openings.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will exclusively be using the new state vaccine registration system moving forward. Visit vaccinate.wv.gov to be put on the wait list. Anyone can register, but those 65 and older will be contacted first.
There were four COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday, including a 56-year-old woman from Cabell County. There were 532 new cases reported statewide.
Ohio recorded 4,334 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, and 57 new deaths statewide.
Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Lawrence County, Ohio, Health Department on Monday. Forty-one new cases were also recorded for the county, including eight among school-age children, for a total of 4,808. It has seen 56 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
“Even with our victory over COVID-19 coming into sight, times are still tough for our families,” Beshear said in a news release. “We are grateful to be able to provide these funds, because they will ensure many Kentuckians won’t have to make the impossible choice between feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”
Households will be eligible for up to $250 a month for up to six consecutive months.
There were 1,268 new cases and 39 new deaths reported statewide Monday.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new deaths: 78- and 73-year-old men. There were 12 new cases reported in the county.
The health department’s appointment list for vaccines is currently full.