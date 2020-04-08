MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than a dozen West Virginia University students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
A news release from WVU says the university and the Monongalia County Health Department were notified of the positive cases Wednesday.
Although investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, it is believed the students returned to private, off-campus residences upon returning to Morgantown, the release said. There is no indication the students have been on campus.
WVU campuses have been closed and access to buildings has been unavailable since March 20, with limited exceptions, the release said.
The health department and WVU have been working in partnership to contain spread of the virus, the release said. Local health officials are working to retrace affected students’ movements, and outreach is being made to those with whom the students may have been in close contact.
Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to contact WVU’s Office of Student Life at 304-293-5611.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.