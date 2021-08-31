HUNTINGTON — Huntington hospital workers will now be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mountain Health Network, which encompasses Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and HIMG, as well as the Marshall University Joan C. Edward's School of Medicine and Marshall Health, will require all employees and students to get the vaccine, unless granted an exemption for religious, medical or other reasons. Those granted an exemption will be required to follow additional mandates, including more surveillance testing.
“As the Tri-State’s premier healthcare provider, we must set the example for our communities by leading the way in vaccination," said Dr. Larry Dial, chief clinical officer for Mountain Health, in a release. "The safety of our staff and patients who trust us with their care remains our top priority, and we must do everything that we can as a health system to defeat this pandemic. Fighting COVID-19 has been a difficult battle for all of us, but it’s a battle we can win if we utilize the best weapon we have against the virus — COVID-19 vaccines. We know that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing severe illness and death, as well as reducing the spread of the virus.”
Mountain Health employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30, unless granted an exception for medical or religious reasons or have completed a vaccine declination form.
Last week, Charleston Area Medical Center, one of the largest health care systems in the state, announced plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of required vaccinations for employees, who have until Oct. 15 to provide formal documentation of their vaccination status to management. Earlier this month, WVU Medicine and Mon Health Systems announced similar mandates for their employees.
The employee union supports the decision, according to the hospital.
“We are pleased that the SEIU is willing to work with us on this important employee health issue,” said Molly Frick, director of human resources, Cabell Huntington Hospital, in the release. “The SEIU has agreed to bargain with CHH over the effects of the new MHN COVID Prevention Program.”
The vaccine requirement also applies to all faculty and staff at the School of Medicine and Marshall Health; resident physicians and fellows; and all medical students, physician assistant students and graduate students in biomedical sciences. The policy extends to all students and basic science faculty within the School of Medicine because of the interactions they are having in the clinics and classrooms. Masking and PPE requirements also remain in place in all academic, clinical and administrative facilities.
“This pandemic is not over, and as a leading health care organization in the area, we must continue doing everything we can to protect our patients, employees, students and community," said Dr. Joseph E. Evans, chief medical officer for Marshall Health and vice dean of clinical affairs for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “The science and data support vaccination as the most effective way to protect ourselves and each other and prevent further community spread.”
Prior to the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, approximately 80% of employees and students at Marshall Health and the School of Medicine were fully vaccinated under the emergency use authorization.
Health officials also stress the importance of community members getting vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent severe illness and death.
“Due to the highly aggressive Delta variant of the virus, we are seeing unvaccinated COVID patients who are more ill than our previous COVID patients,” Dial said. “We urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Vaccinations are free, and can be found at many clinics around the region, including the hospital, the health department clinic at the mall, and at Walgreens and Fruth pharmacies.