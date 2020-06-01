HUNTINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic had turned the hospital experience into an extremely lonely one, but hospitals in Huntington are beginning to loosen some of their pandemic restrictions.
Mountain Health Network on Monday announced its new visitor policy, which took effect immediately at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center. The new policy permits some visitors in the hospitals.
“We want to ensure that our patients receive as much support as possible,” said Dr. Hoyt Burdick, chief clinical officer for Mountain Health Network, in a release. “We know that loved ones are an important part of their recovery and so we are resuming visitation with restrictions. We thank everyone in advance for their understanding and cooperation as we work together to optimize both the health and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers.”
System-wide general visitation guidelines at both Cabell and S. Mary's are:
- All visitors should arrive wearing a mask and continue to wear during their entire stay. Visitors must provide their own mask.
- Visitors will be screened at the entrance using a brief series of questions.
- All visitors should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer upon entry and departure from patient rooms and the facility.
- Visitors must be age 18 or older.
- Compassionate care considerations and exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.
- Exceptions to visitation hours may be made for essential caregivers.
Additional guidance per hospital department is below.
Adult Inpatient Visitation:
- Adult inpatients who are admitted to a Mountain Health facility may designate one primary and one alternate visitor who may come into the building with the purpose of visiting the patient during their stay.
- Adult inpatients may have only one of these designated visitors in the building at a time during the visiting hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and during discharge instructions.
- The visitor may only leave the patient room to go to the cafeteria or to meet food delivery personnel in the lobby. Once a visitor exits the building, they will not be allowed to return until the next day.
- No visitors for anyone in isolation for suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
Pediatrics, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Visitation:
- Pediatric, PICU and NICU patients who are admitted to Hoops Family Children's Hospital will be allowed up to two essential caregivers (parents or guardians only) who may come into the building with the purpose of visiting the patient during their stay.
- Patients may have only one of these designated visitors in the building at a time.
- The visitor may only leave the patient room to go to the cafeteria or to meet food delivery personnel in the lobby.
Labor & Delivery and Mother Baby Unit Visitation:
- Labor & Delivery and postpartum patients who are admitted to a Mountain Health facility may have one designated support person in labor, delivery and for the duration of the mother’s hospital stay.
Emergency Department Visitation:
- Emergency Department patients at a Mountain Health facility may have one person accompany them into the facility/room who must remain in the room with the patient during his/her ER visit.
- All other visitors must remain in vehicles.
Inpatient and Outpatient Surgeries/Procedures Visitation:
- Adult patients having an outpatient procedure or surgery at a Mountain Health facility may have one designated person accompany them to the facility. This designated person will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the procedure and will be contacted by the staff throughout the procedure with updates as well as discharge instructions once the procedure is finished.
- Visitors of adult inpatients taken to surgery will be asked to wait in the patient room during the procedure.
- Pediatric patients having a procedure or surgery at a Mountain Health facility may have one parent/guardian accompany them into the facility and remain with patient until the procedure. During the procedure, this parent/guardian may wait in the lobby.
Physician Offices and Clinics Visitation:
- Patients at physician offices and clinics may be asked to wait in their vehicles or outside the office until appointment. Contact your provider’s office/clinic for information prior to your appointment.
- Family members of adult patients will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary. If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany the patient.
- Pediatric patients may have one parent or guardian present during the appointment who remains in the exam room with them.
- Patients arriving to receive and discuss critical results with their provider may be accompanied by one visitor to their appointment.
Clergy Visitation
- Spiritual ministry for COVID-19 positive or isolated patients is through electronic communications only – not at bedside.
- Outside clergy intending to visit with a patient admitted to a Mountain Health facility should contact, and coordinate with, the respective facility’s pastoral/spiritual care department.
- Mountain Health pastoral care will provide education to visiting clergy on safe ministry and visitation practices.
The skilled nursing and behavioral health units at St. Mary's are closed to visitors. In addition, the cafeterias at both Cabell and St. Mary's will only accept card payments. No cash will be accepted.
Clinical education rotations also resumed in phases beginning Monday.