HUNTINGTON — Sixty-four positions at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are being eliminated in response to unforeseen losses sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Mountain Health Network, the cuts were necessary because both hospitals have endured the financial impact of reduced patient volumes.
Those affected include leadership and furloughed positions, the CHH adult sleep lab and the CHH laundry department, none of which provide direct patient care, Mountain Health officials said in a news release.
Since resuming elective surgeries and other services on May 4, the hospitals’ volumes peaked at about 90% of those seen before COVID-19, and officials said even federal relief funds were not enough to fully sustain the system.
“While hospitals regularly operate with high expenses and low reimbursement, the recent pandemic has placed additional pressure that forced necessary action,” Mike Mullins, president and CEO of MHN, said in the release. “The CARES Act relief funds have helped to offset the hospitals’ losses, but they are just a fraction of the losses.
"Additionally, the American Hospital Association estimates hospitals will lose another $120.5 billion through the end of 2020 due to reduced patient volumes. We do not anticipate any additional government relief at this time so the funds we received to date must be used to offset losses for the remainder of 2020, possibly longer.”
Mullins said those impacted are being offered alternative positions in the system, and severance packages will be provided for those who choose not to accept one of those positions.
While the exact positions affected are unknown, officials with the SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH said in a release Monday that 10 unionized polysomnographer technicians will be eliminated.
In addition, the SEIU said the jobs of 13 laundry workers could be outsourced to another entity, which they believe is in violation of the hospital’s collective bargaining agreement with the union.
“This is a difficult time for a lot people. Slashing the jobs of sleep lab workers in a pandemic runs contrary to the needs of this area at this critical time,” Regional Director Joyce Gibson said in a release. “Outsourcing the jobs of laundry workers, in violation of their Collective Bargaining agreement, we believe this is a gross contract violation and an unfair labor practice.”
The union filed labor charges with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday after the announcement. Mountain Health Network officials could not immediately be reached to provide additional comments.
Officials said workers are also upset because the hospital system will continue to move forward in acquiring the Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) amid the layoffs.
“We strongly believe that ultimately, the collective bargaining agreement will be upheld and these laundry workers will prevail,” Gibson said. “It is difficult to understand the rationale for cutting jobs while the hospital moves forward with a costly new acquisition at a time when the area needs these jobs most."
Nurses and technical workers with the SEIU met during a press event last week to shed light on their concerns regarding patient care, wages and benefits amid the pandemic that they said are not being addressed at Cabell Huntington Hospital.