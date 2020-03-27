HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network is soliciting the community’s help in stocking the hospital with personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are in need of:
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Goggles
- Controlled Air Purifying Respirator (CAPR) hoods
- Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) hoods
- Alcohol and PDI disinfecting wipes for cleaning of equipment
If you are willing to donate any of these items, contact:
- Rita Barker at 304-526-1319 or rbarker
- @st-marys.org
- Ace Welker at 304-526-1439 or ace.welker@st-marys.org
- John Fife at 304-526-2032 or john.fife@chhi.org
Donations are tax-deductible and will be receipted by the CHH and SMMC foundations.
Nurses at Cabell Huntington, through their union, reported Wednesday that they were concerned about supplies at the hospital, stating they were told to reuse masks.
“If we have a shortage of masks, which we are being asked to reuse, we risk creating cross-contamination,” said Melanie Chapman, an intensive care unit nurse.
Mike Mullins, CEO of Mountain Health Network, called the risk claim baseless.
“The reality is, Cabell Huntington Hospital is in compliance with state and CDC guidelines, and is working to ensure we maintain a sufficient supply of masks and PPE throughout the pandemic,” he said in an email response. “Therefore, as part of our commitment to the health and safety of both our employees and patients, we have instituted a policy to conserve masks. Staff members have been advised on how to properly and safely utilize masks as well as receive replacement masks. More important, emphasis has been on handwashing to prevent spread of illness.”
Hospitals across the country are reporting a lack of supplies due to the pandemic.
Benjamin Klos, an instructor in the West Virginia University School of Nursing and registered nurse with WVU Medicine, said the pandemic has changed how frequently certain supplies, such as face masks, are used, which has led to the shortage of supplies.
“Most patients are taken care of using standard precautions, which means handwashing and gloves,” Klos said in a media release. “A lot of gloves are already available because they are used routinely. Respiratory PPE, such as masks and PAPRs, are only utilized for patients with specific diseases. Where a health care worker might use 50, 100, 150 gloves per day, they may only use 10 to 20 masks per week. So, less respiratory PPE equipment is kept on hand. The problem is that the respiratory PPE is now being used as frequently as gloves, and supplies are dwindling worldwide.”
Homemade cloth masks are not sufficient for the hospital setting, both Klos and state health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said.
Klos said he was waiting on an official ruling from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the usefulness of cloth masks, but said anecdotally, he doesn’t think they benefit the general public.
“The best way to prevent infection is to social-isolate and wash your hands,” Klos said. “Just from observation, people who wear the masks in public tend to touch their faces more to adjust the mask. They’d be better off not wearing a mask and avoiding facial contact.”
Slemp said Wednesday during West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s news conference that the masks weren’t going to be much use for health care workers, but would be best suited for a trip to the grocery store or doctor’s office, if no other surgical mask was available. She praised the state’s creativity and quick thinking in a time of need.