Gloria Connick, of Barboursville, works on fastening the elastic strings to one of her masks as the Lesage and Huntington Downtown Lions Clubs work to produce hand-sewn face masks for health care workers on March 30, 2020, at WV Quilts in Barboursville.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and its hospitals, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, are asking for the community’s assistance through the donation of cloth masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Local health care workers are requesting masks in order to properly protect staff and patients. 

Instructions and patterns for sewing the masks are available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

Anyone willing to donate items may contact Rita Barker at 304-526-1319 or rbarker@st-marys.org; Ace Welker at 304-526-1439 or ace.welker@st-marys.org; or John Fife at 304-526-2032 or john.fife@chhi.org.

Donations are tax deductible and will be receipted by the CHH and SMMC foundations.

