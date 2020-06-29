HUNTINGTON — New national research by ReviveHealth found more than a third of patients do not feel comfortable seeking medical care due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, those delays could cause serious harm to patients, hospital officials say.
Mountain Health Network and its hospitals, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, are urging the community to not postpone surgical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While some surgical conditions may be safely postponed, delaying surgery may allow certain surgical conditions to progress and become more complicated or life-threatening. For most surgical conditions, earlier operations produce better outcomes” said Dr. Hoyt Burdick, chief clinical officer for Mountain Health Network.
“For those patients who are considering elective surgery, we are now able to provide timely screening for COVID-19 and to more confidently assure their protection and safe recovery.”
Burdick says both hospitals’ operating rooms are following guidelines for resuming elective surgery that were set forth by the American College of Surgeons in a plan approved by the state.
“We are taking additional precautions necessary to ensure the highest level of protection and safety for patients,” Burdick said.
Patients can expect to be screened before entering the hospital and again before their procedure. Additional precautions the operating rooms are taking include testing patients for COVID-19 before surgery; vigorously cleaning and sanitizing surfaces; requiring all staff members to wear masks at all times; and requiring all surgical staff members to wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE).
Officials at both hospitals say this is not the time to wait for a surgical problem to become an emergency.
“Our hospitals have always been focused on patient safety, and that is now truer than ever. We want to assure patients that we are taking extensive safety precautions,” said Dr. Joseph Assaley, executive medical director of perioperative services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “Many surgeries have already been delayed a month or more, so we urge patients not to delay their procedures any longer.”
Waiting for symptoms or conditions to worsen could lead to increased complications or less than optimal outcomes, doctors warn.
“Many illnesses and or surgeries are far less serious and less complicated when diagnosed and treated early,” said Dr. Jeffrey Leaberry, executive director of surgical services at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Although there may be differing opinions regarding what constitutes “elective surgery,” Mountain Health Network has adopted Gov. Jim Justice’s broad definition from his executive order 16-30 on March 31.
The order states the term “elective” includes medical procedures that are not immediately medically necessary to preserve the patient’s life or long-term health.
Some examples of elective surgery include gallbladder surgery for chronic symptoms with no evidence of acute complications; hysterectomy for chronic pelvic pain due to fibroids without acute bleeding; umbar laminectomy for chronic low back pain that is not causing nerve damage; surgery for a benign enlarged prostate gland causing manageable urinary symptoms; cosmetic surgery not related to trauma or malignancy reconstruction; and cataract surgery.
Mountain Health Network officials also reported that as of June 29, 83% of employees who were furloughed while appointments and procedures were postponed have returned to work.