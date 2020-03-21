HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community & Technical College in Huntington is moving to distance learning for the rest of the semester.
Beginning Monday, March 23 — spring break for the college — faculty will be required to work from home. Students will not return to campus following spring break.
Students will receive additional communication regarding class activities as well as academic and support services. Non-face-to-face learning methods vary by class.
The May graduation ceremony has also been canceled. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates.
Student Support Services can be reached by calling 304-710-3140.