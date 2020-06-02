HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College has begun reopening its campus as the community continues to adjust to life in the pandemic.
Phase 1 of the college’s plan to reopen is a “deep clean” of the facility off 5th Street Road in Huntington. Operations staff — IT, physical plant and public safety — will conduct room-by-room, space-by-space inspection of current conditions and address accordingly.
According to a release, the plan follows executive orders, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and regulations from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Phase 2 takes place over six days beginning June 8. Departments will return in shifts to allow IT and the Physical Plant to work out any issues that may arise. Student services, peer coaches, the testing center and human resources will return June 9.
June 10 will see the return of administrators, then floors will open the following day. Business hours will be 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
By June 15, all of campus — including the bookstore and the cafeteria — will be reopened for normal business hours. Students may return to campus for administrative and other support services.
Employees will be required to practice 6 feet of social distance, while it is recommended for students. It is recommended for all to wear face masks. The Higher Education Policy Commission is supplying Mountwest with some face masks, which will be provided to those who cannot afford a face mask or forget theirs for a day.
All who enter the building will have their temperature screened, and all employees will have a health screening daily.
Signage will be placed throughout the building to encourage social distancing. Elevators will be limited to two per elevator, three if everyone is masked.
Student return plans are ongoing and involve “strong logistical concerns” based upon human density by day of week, time of day, volume per floor, class capacity, class scheduling and faculty member’s plan for fall instruction method. Mountwest is now accepting applications for the fall semester.
The majority of businesses are reopened in West Virginia, with movie theaters and casinos resuming business Friday.
Two new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported statewide Tuesday, a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 70-year-old woman from Berkeley County. The total number of fatalities in the state is 78.
There were 28 new positive cases reported statewide, for a total of 2,056, and 2,547 test results received by the state.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (308/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (192 /5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (126/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (36/1), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3) and Wyoming (2/0).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced all health care providers can resume surgeries and procedures that had been delayed.
There were 366 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, for a total of 36,350, and 52 new deaths, for a total of 2,258.
In Kentucky, there were 155 new reported cases, for a total of 10,185, and three new deaths, for a total of 442.
There were 1,802,470 total cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Tuesday, according to the CDC, and 105,157 deaths related to the virus.