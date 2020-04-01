HUNTINGTON — Behind every COVID-19 test result is a highly skilled medical laboratory scientist or technician.
“They may not be as visible to the public as doctors and nurses, but they play a critical role in patient care,” said Dr. Pam Meadows, clinical coordinator of the Marshall University medical laboratory technology program.
During a public health crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is the medical laboratory scientists and technicians performing the actual testing, according to Meadows.
“While the doctors and nurses are seen by the public, those of us working behind the scenes often go unrecognized for our contribution,” she said. “We have medical laboratory scientists and technicians across the nation working diligently to complete testing as quickly as possible.”
Meadows says what the general public, lawmakers and even some medical professionals don’t understand is that laboratory testing, and the validation of new testing, is sometimes very complex.
“The current COVID-19 crisis not only has laboratories dealing with high volumes of testing, but we must also be strategic with conservation of testing supplies,” she said. “Depending on test methodology, that may mean that laboratories batch testing to conserve reagents and quality control materials, rather than run samples on a continuous basis.”
In addition to her role at Marshall, Meadows serves as a medical laboratory scientist in the Automated Procedures Laboratory at Charleston Area Medical Center and serves as president of the West Virginia Society for Clinical Laboratory Sciences.
Meadows said the COVID-19 crisis has brought to light the nationwide shortage of medical laboratory scientists and technicians.
“We have seen a nationwide shortage of medical laboratory technicians (MLT) and medical laboratory scientists (MLS) for at least the past 10 years,” she said. “The nationwide workforce shortage has been compounded by an aging workforce, an insufficient number of graduates to meet workforce demand, increased overall demand for clinical laboratory testing, and lack of public knowledge about the field resulting in problems with student recruitment.”
While West Virginia is lucky because it currently has five MLT programs and three MLS programs, the primary problem is geography, Meadows said.
“Some rural areas are far away from the higher education institutions that offer MLT and MLS programs,” she explained. “We are hoping that our online MLS program at MU will aid rural laboratories by making it possible for MLTs to pursue a bachelor’s degree without leaving the rural areas that they call home.”
As retirements plague the clinical laboratories in West Virginia, there is a great need for MLS-level laboratory practitioners to fill supervisor and management positions, Meadows added.
“One research study conducted about 13 years ago indicated that within 10 years, half of the clinical laboratory professionals in the state would hit retirement age,” she said. “We are at that point now. In the past, areas like Charleston and Huntington didn’t have much trouble filling positions, while the rural areas of West Virginia struggled to find qualified people. In the past three to four years, even the hospitals in the larger cities of West Virginia, including Charleston and Huntington, have struggled to find qualified people to fill positions.”
The jobs are in high demand. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for lab workers has grown 13% in the past year, almost double the average for other U.S. jobs.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 11% job growth from 2018 to 2028. In addition, the Veterans Health Administration has ranked medical laboratory scientist as a critical needs occupation. Research in the past five years indicated that about 12,000 more clinical laboratory professionals are needed per year to meet workforce demand; however, programs are producing only about 5,000 graduates per year.
“Clinical laboratory science programs are expensive due to the cost of instrumentation and testing supplies,” Meadows said. “They are also typically low enrollment. The typical MLT class size is around 12 to 15, primarily due to limited availability of clinical placement at health care facilities. As a result of low program enrollment numbers, these programs are sometimes the first on the chopping block when higher education institutions are faced with budget cuts. This is a critical loss for hospitals and jeopardizes patient care in the areas and health care facilities served by those higher education institutions.”
Meadows says Marshall’s MLT and MLS programs are great options for individuals who want to be a part of the health care team, but who don’t necessarily want direct patient contact.
“The majority of our graduates work in a hospital setting; however, they may also find employment in physician offices/clinics, large reference laboratories, research laboratories, clinical laboratory instrument sales and service industry, public health organizations and higher education,” she said. “The MLS degree offers more job opportunities with career advancement in management and hospital administration.”
The Clinical Laboratory Sciences Department at Marshall University offers an associate degree in medical laboratory technology and a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science (MLS). The MLT program courses are housed on the Huntington campus, while the MLS program is 100% online.
“We currently have over 80 students from multiple states across the nation in our MLS program,” Meadows said. “These students are at various stages of the program. We had over 20 MLS graduates last year. The majority of our MLS students are currently working in the field as an MLT. The great thing about the online MLS program is that they can choose either a part-time or full-time route, which allows them to work and go to school at the same time. Many hospitals will also pay for MLTs to pursue their MLS degree.”
Meadow says MU has 100% job placement after graduation from the MLT and MLS programs.
“Wages are what I consider above average in comparison to some other health care fields,” she said. “Due to the workforce shortage, some hospitals have even offered sign-on bonuses for MLT/MLS positions.”
Meadows said Clinical Laboratory Sciences faculty members have been actively recruiting through campus events and visits to local high schools.
Those interested in the MLT or MLS program can visit the Clinical Laboratory Sciences webpage at https://www.marshall.edu/clinical-laboratory-science/. They can also contact Dr. Jennifer Perry at jennifer.perry@marshall.edu or Meadows at pam.meadows@marshall.edu. Students interested in the MLT program should submit all program application materials by May 31, 2020, for the following fall semester. Applications for the online MLS program are evaluated year-round, Meadows said.
Additional general information about the field can be found on the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science web page at https://www.ascls.org/.