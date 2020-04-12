HUNTINGTON — With most of campus vacated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall University is refunding students for the time they won’t spend in their dorm rooms.
University President Jerome Gilbert announced last week that students with housing contracts, and who did not remain on campus for the remote-learning period, will receive an amount equal to 37.5% of their spring semester housing charges. Students with parking passes and recreation center fees will be reimbursed at the same rate. Unused meal plans will also be reimbursed based on the type of plan.
Tuition will not be prorated. While the modes of delivery have changed, instruction is still being delivered, and semester hours are still being earned and awarded.
The university plans to have refunds to students by April 29, but will alert students if the date changes.
“Even after these adjustments to your accounts, I know many of you may still have unmet needs,” Gilbert said in his announcement. “The Marshall University Foundation has a Student Emergency Fund to which many of our loyal alumni and supporters have generously contributed.”
To apply for assistance from this fund, contact Michelle Biggs, assistant dean of the Division of Student Affairs, at miller138@marshall.edu.
Students unaffected by the change to remote learning — including those who originally registered for the spring 2020 semester as Distance Students (i.e., completely online) and high school students taking Marshall classes in their schools — will not receive refunds.
Students who remained on campus to live in university residence halls during the remote-learning period are not eligible for refunds for housing, meal plans or parking. Students with housing contracts in Fairfield Landing were not required to leave their apartments, so they are not eligible for housing refunds.
Students who had a third party pay for room and/or dining plans, such as international scholarships or full scholarship athletes, are not eligible for the refunds, nor are those who completely withdrew from the university before the change to remote learning.
For more information, email bursar@marshall.edu.