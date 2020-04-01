HUNTINGTON — Due to the emerging hardships associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting transition to online course delivery, Marshall University is making changes to its grading system for the spring semester.
For this semester only, undergraduate students can choose to receive Credit/No Credit (CR/NC) grades as an alternative to the traditional A-F grading system.
Students must opt in to CR/NC grading by April 24, and may do so on a course-by-course basis. Students who select the CR/NC option are required to participate in all course activities and assessments through the end of the semester.
To earn credit for a course, students must receive a final letter grade of A, B or C; students who receive a final grade of D or F will receive no credit.
Only CR grades count as credit toward graduation, and CR/NC grades will not affect students’ term or cumulative grade point average either positively or negatively. Graduate students are not eligible for the CR/NC grading option.In a news release, Provost Jaimie Taylor said students are encouraged to talk to their academic advisers before making a decision to ensure the CR/NC option is appropriate for specific programs’ accrediting requirements. Students also may need letter grades in certain prerequisite courses to meet admission requirements for professional graduate programs.
“We hope this change to our grading policy provides the flexibility students need to feel more comfortable proceeding with their education during this particularly challenging time,” Taylor said.
The deadline to withdraw from a course is now April 24. Because of the special circumstances, an instructor’s signature will not be required to drop a class.
In addition, the university announced to students Tuesday that the only courses that will be offered during the Intersession and Summer I sessions of summer school will be those that can be delivered all-online or through some synchronous activities delivered electronically with no personal contact (i.e., hybrid courses). Those summer school sessions will begin May 11 and May 18, respectively.
No decision has been made yet regarding the Summer II (June 8 through July 9) and Summer III (July 14 through Aug. 13) sessions.