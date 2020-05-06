Municipal service, refuse fee amnesty continues

HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is extending its period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal service and refuse fees through June 30, 2020.

The amnesty period, which was originally set to expire April 30, only applies to owner-occupied properties and has no effect on principal and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations. Property owners also must pay the principal amount owed in full to have penalties waived.

For more information about the amnesty period, contact Laura Armstrong at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-696-5540, ext. 2306.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.