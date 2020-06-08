CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The name of a Boyd County jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 after he died at the facility Sunday has been released.
According to a news release from the Boyd County Detention Center, Leslie Bryan, 48, went into “medical distress” Sunday and was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The jail said during Bryan’s 12-day incarceration at the facility, he had been asymptomatic.
A full investigation is ongoing and protective measures, in line with the Kentucky Department of Public Health guidelines, are in place, according to the facility.
As of Saturday, June 6, Boyd County had reported 42 positive COVID-19 cases, with 34 recoveries and three deaths.
Preliminary tests performed on Bryan at the hospital show he tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The hospital has the capability to run its own tests without an outside lab and can get immediate results, the jail said.
Bryan will now undergo an autopsy to determine cause of death and be tested further for coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said suspected COVID-19 death-related cases are tested in the morgue and sent off for results. He added that as of May 30, his office had only received one death from a hospital that was COVID-related, and had requested testing for the virus on two other cases.
The detention center has had several deaths in recent years, including at least three in 2018, which include at least two overdose deaths and death of Michael Moore, 40, who was left in a restraint chair for more than 20 hours. His death resulted in a $1.75 million settlement with the victim’s family and the arrest of five officers.
Jailer William Hensley took over control of the facility in December 2018.