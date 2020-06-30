HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia National Guard visited Huntington on Tuesday morning to train Cabell County EMS workers on how to use a sanitization machine that is now available for use by local agencies.
The iPad-controlled machine releases hydrogen peroxide vapor upon command that deep-cleans the area desired and kills viruses in about 40 minutes, leaving hardly a trace behind.
Cabell EMS Director Gordon Merry told county commissioners earlier in June that the machine was purchased with coronavirus aid funds, and resembles a fog machine.
It can be used in various high-trafficked spaces, such as ambulances, police cars and buses.
The National Guard was able to provide pre-programming for the device based on members’ experience sanitizing most of the police cars and ambulances in the state, Merry previously said.
If and when the novel coronavirus outbreak dissipates, the machine can be used for other applications, such as sanitizing against the flu virus.