CHARLESTON — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, state leadership announced Monday that support operations by the West Virginia National Guard will begin scaling down this week.
Maj. Gen. Bill Crane said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing that the last two years have been the “longest continuous activation” for the West Virginia National Guard in the state’s history.
Currently, more than 530 Guardsmen are working to support logistics, transportation, testing, vaccination and contact tracing in hospitals and health care centers.
On March 16, those response orders are set to end. Per a news release from the National Guard, there is “a possibility” those orders get extended through June 30 as personnel assist with closing out the mission.
“Throughout this response, our men and women also responded to other state and federal missions, truly showcasing the breadth and depth of expertise and professionalism in our ranks,” Crane said in the news release.
“We will continue to provide support where needed in a federal and state capacity, through our work with Governor Justice and the (state’s Joint Interagency Task Force) until we are through this pandemic phase.”
Next week, service members whose orders are ending — some of whom have been activated for more than 700 days — can participate in a job fair hosted by the Guard to help them and their families connect with employment opportunities “if needed,” per the release.
The scale-down comes as West Virginia continues to see consistent decreases in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations.
On Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 1,244. That’s 188 fewer active cases than reported Friday, and the lowest number of active cases reported since at least July, before the omicron variant was reported in the state.
To date, 6,559 West Virginians have died from the virus, with 10 of those deaths reported over the weekend.
As of Monday, 272 people were hospitalized with the virus, including seven children. That’s 40 fewer patients than reported Friday, and the lowest number of hospitalizations recorded since Aug. 9.
Of those hospitalized, 74 patients are in intensive care units and 44 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 63% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 66% for those in intensive care and 68% for those on ventilators.
Ohio reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and just four new hospitalizations — none of which were to intensive care units.
Beshear: COVID fight continues moving in ‘right direction’
Kentucky’s long-running fight against COVID-19 continues to “move in the right direction,” with another round of weekly declines in new cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
The Democratic governor reported 9,532 new coronavirus cases across Kentucky last week, compared with about 12,000 cases the week before. New virus-related cases statewide have declined seven straight weeks, Beshear said. Kentucky’s test positivity rate, which had surpassed 33% during the height of the omicron outbreak, was down to 4.17%, he said.
“While we still have some struggles, while this pandemic is still with us, things continue to move in the right direction,” Beshear said during a news conference. “And they are continuing to move at a regular pace. That means cases, positivity rates — all declining — as well as hospitalizations, those in the ICU and those on ventilators. Every metric is moving the right direction.”
While the pandemic is receding, the statewide death toll from the virus remains significant, the governor said. Beshear reported more than 280 deaths statewide last week, comparable to the prior week. That means that many families are “still struggling,” he said.
Meanwhile, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations was another metric that the governor indicated he would like to see improve. More than 6,450 Kentuckians last week got vaccinated for the first time, more than 8,000 received the second shot and more than 10,800 got their booster shot, he said.
“There’s something positive to those numbers, even though they’re less than we’d like, and it’s that they are not necessarily declining week to week,” Beshear said.