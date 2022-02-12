HUNTINGTON — Nearly 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday as the omicron surge continues to slow in the state.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,784 new cases of the virus, for a total of 474,712 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. There were 8,389 active cases statewide.
One week ago, there were 12,359 active cases across the state, with DHHR reporting 3,734 new cases of the virus Feb. 5.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported Saturday, with the state seeing 5,992 total virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There were 860 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, with 16 of the patients being children. Of the hospitalized patients, 193 were in intensive care units and 102 required the use of a ventilator.
Health officials agreed that the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.
Per the state DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, West Virginia has administered an average of 267 COVID-19 doses daily for the past seven days. That’s less than the 477 daily average doses recorded for the week ending Jan. 28.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated.
In Ohio, more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 2,630,846, with 34,968 virus-related deaths.
Kentucky reported 1,232,297 total cases of the virus, with 13,300 deaths.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.