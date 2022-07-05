CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,995 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as active cases in the state dropped to 2,150. That’s 147 fewer active cases than reported in the state Friday, which was the last day the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard was updated before the holiday weekend.
To date, 7,069 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with five of those deaths reported Tuesday. More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 220 residents — including six children — were hospitalized for the virus. That’s five fewer patients than reported Friday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 29 people were in an intensive care unit and seven were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 51% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to about 59% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Just one of the seven patients on ventilators reported being fully vaccinated, per the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone who is 6 months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3 years old, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (13), Berkeley (140), Boone (34), Braxton (18), Brooke (17), Cabell (99), Calhoun (2), Clay (6), Doddridge (3), Fayette (65), Gilmer (9), Grant (8), Greenbrier (61), Hampshire (19), Hancock (33), Hardy (10), Harrison (95), Jackson (20), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (231), Lewis (29), Lincoln (15), Logan (54), Marion (81), Marshall (51), Mason (32), McDowell (48), Mercer (114), Mineral (34), Mingo (16), Monongalia (112), Monroe (20), Morgan (6), Nicholas (18), Ohio (27), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (4), Preston (16), Putnam (72), Raleigh (109), Randolph (23), Ritchie (3), Roane (15), Summers (20), Taylor (15), Tucker (3), Tyler (4), Upshur (35), Wayne (37), Webster (8), Wetzel (25), Wirt (6), Wood (99) and Wyoming (35).