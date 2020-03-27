CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 20 new cases of novel coronavirus Friday.
The new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) brings the total positive case count in the state to 96, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Mason, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam and Raleigh counties, the DHHR said.
The state breakdown of cases by county is nine individuals from Berkeley County, one from Greenbrier County, one from Hancock County, four from Harrison County, six from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 17 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, three from Marion County, three from Marshall County, three from Mason County, two from Mercer County, 23 from Monongalia County, six from Ohio County, one from Pleasants County, one from Preston County, three from Putnam County, three from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County, one from Upshur County and two from Wood County.
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested, the DHHR said. That reportedly happened with one of the cases in Monongalia County on Friday.
DHHR said 2,427 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 96 positive, 2,331 negative and six tests pending.