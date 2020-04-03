HUNTINGTON — As will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Tri-State continues to increase.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday morning reported one new case of COVID-19 in Cabell County and Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, reported one more case, making the total six.
No information on the new patients has been released yet.
Gov. Jim Justice Friday announced a "hot spot" of cases in the Eastern Panhandle, particularly in Jefferson and Berkeley counties. Justice said there are 60 cases.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said they found out about the cluster just before the noon presser, but they believe the cluster is a result of community spread. He said they know it has probably been in the area for about two weeks, but the turnaround time for testing, especially from private labs, delayed the findings.
"This is part of what every state in the country will go through," Marsh said. "We are still doing great as a state. We are among the best states in the county, if not the best, and this doesn't change that. But we have to stay strong, stay together. Maintain our power and double down because this is an important time to stop the spread."
Justice said he may reevaluate the "essential" business list to help limit the spread. Right now, he said, they are operating on an honor system which Marsh said was the most effective way to get people to comply.
Statewide, as of Friday morning, 6,367 residents had been tested for COVID-19, with 237 positive, 6,130 negative and two deaths.
Cases by county are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).
A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department announced its second confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday evening, making the total two.
"We knew that eventually we would get more cases, particularly since we've heard that Boyd County confirmed five additional cases, (Kings Daughters Medical Center) announced cases among healthcare workers, Gallia County announced four cases and Cabell now has four cases," said health commissioner Georgia Dillon. "We are now at the point where we have to assume everyone has this."
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine Friday reported 3,312 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 91 deaths. So far, 895 people have been admitted to the hospital and 288 are in intensive care units.
Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said residents should not fear those who are sick.
"Your first question should be, 'How can we help,'" she said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give his daily update at 5 p.m.