HUNTINGTON — A 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County is West Virginia's 89th death related to COVID-19, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Sunday morning.

There were 33 new positive cases reported Sunday morning for a total of 2,533.

Cabell County now has 80 positive cases, with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reporting Saturday 59 recovered. 

DHHR also reported 607 tests for COVID-19 were given in Hurricane Friday and Saturday during free testing. Results of those tests have not yet been released.

Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (411/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (78/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (57/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (48/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (210/5), Kanawha (256/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (19/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (136/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (70/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (42/6), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (29/1), Randolph (149/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Taylor Stuck

