HUNTINGTON — New Life Church in Huntington gave people a chance to worship together while adhering to social distancing guidelines with a drive-in service Friday evening.
The 40-minute Good Friday service allowed participants to stay inside their vehicles in the church parking lot while getting a taste of corporate worship, according to pastor Josh Huffman.
“For Easter weekend, it’s special,” Huffman said. “We figured out a plan to keep vehicles safely distanced where people won’t need to interact, but yet will still be around each other to worship corporately. We thought if there is a chance to do this, we wanted to take advantage of it and give people the opportunity to worship.”
The service featured hymns, prepackaged communion elements for families and treats for kids, as well as ushers who helped direct drivers and keep vehicles at a safe distance from one another.
“People are starving to worship together, so we thought this would at least give them that opportunity in a way that is at its safest,” Huffman said.
Huffman said seeing other churches in the community prioritizing faith amid the COVID-19 crisis is inspiring, especially during the holiday weekend.
“I love that I’m seeing so many churches offering these kinds of opportunities for worship along with ours; it shows the value of faith in our community,” he said. “It shows that we really do have a prioritized value of worshiping God and serving God in this community. It is important to us, and it’s never been more important than it is right now to keep our eyes focused on Jesus.”
New Life also will offer two livestream Easter Sunday services online at nlcwv.com/easter at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Those who “attend” are encouraged to share a photo or video on social media with the #MyNewLifeAtHome and #EasterAtMyNewLife.