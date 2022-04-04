HUNTINGTON — Effective Monday, April 4, Marshall Health’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Marshall University Medical Center/Cabell Huntington Hospital will be open 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, according to a news release.
The drive-thru is located at 1600 Medical Center Drive next to the Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital parking garage.
The Marshall Health COVID-19 Hotline at 304-696-2900 will also now be open 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to answer questions and concerns about COVID-19.
Additionally, the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration COVID-19 Uninsured Program no longer accepts claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment (effective March 22, 2022) nor claims for vaccine administration (effective April 5, 2022). Any individual without insurance will be responsible for the entire cost of COVID-19 testing, similar to any other medical test performed.
Free COVID-19 testing for all community members is available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, at 703 7th Avenue in Huntington, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Since opening in March 2020, the Marshall Health drive-thru location has performed nearly 70,000 COVID-19 tests. For additional COVID-19 testing sites, visit the Cabell-Huntington Health Department website at cabellhealth.org/COVID-19-testing-sites or call their COVID-19 call center at 304-526-3383.
