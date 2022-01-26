HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has recorded three more deaths related to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Wednesday that a 67-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, all from Cabell County, were among the new virus-related deaths in the state.
There have been 322 deaths in Cabell County related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The deaths were among the 24 reported Wednesday, for a statewide total of 5,674 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A 74-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman and a second 74-year-old man, all from Lincoln County, and an 84-year-old man from Putnam County were also among Wednesday’s virus-related deaths.
“Our hospitals and health care workers work tirelessly to help West Virginians recover from this deadly virus,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a release. “To prevent further illness and loss of life, please schedule vaccines and booster shots for all eligible members of your family.”
All West Virginians, age 5 years old and older, are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and people can locate available vaccines online at vaccines.gov/search.
In Cabell County, vaccines are available at the vaccine center located next to Best Buy in Barboursville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
People 18 and older may also receive a vaccine at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Walk-ins for first and second doses are welcome at both locations.
The DHHR also reported 18,149 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (97), Berkeley (830), Boone (286), Braxton (67), Brooke (102), Cabell (1,199), Calhoun (81), Clay (62), Doddridge (105), Fayette (638), Gilmer (73), Grant (129), Greenbrier (357), Hampshire (162), Hancock (192), Hardy (120), Harrison (567), Jackson (127), Jefferson (346), Kanawha (2,500), Lewis (83), Lincoln (241), Logan (428), Marion (526), Marshall (258), Mason (287), McDowell (189), Mercer (661), Mineral (233), Mingo (238), Monongalia (1,079), Monroe (184), Morgan (104), Nicholas (322), Ohio (315), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (51), Pocahontas (36), Preston (295), Putnam (706), Raleigh (993), Randolph (180), Ritchie (80), Roane (141), Summers (145), Taylor (160), Tucker (18), Tyler (89), Upshur (164), Wayne (441), Webster (65), Wetzel (130), Wirt (58), Wood (756) and Wyoming (388).