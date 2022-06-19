CHARLESTON — As a third summer of pandemic approaches, federal funding for free testing and treatment nears its end, marking the start of a transition in the fight against COVID-19.
“I think that transition has a lot of people questioning, or confused, as to what’s going on,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “Right now, we are in a better place in terms of the number of people who are vaccinated or had a previous infection … We do still have many people who are not vaccinated, who are going to get infected and seriously ill. Unfortunately, I think we’re going to see more deaths due to this.”
Nearly 58% of state residents older than 5 were vaccinated as of late last week. About 52% of those fully vaccinated had received their first booster dose. The state’s vaccination rates have been stalled for months.
Vaccines should remain free for now since the government already has paid for doses allocated to states and territories. When the federal money is gone, those who have health insurance will need it to get tested. Those without insurance will have access to rapid antigen tests pre-purchased by the state and available at clinics and health departments.
Without federal money, the government has decreased the number of monoclonal antibody treatments available to West Virginia and other states.
Such treatments help people who are infected with COVID-19 avoid the most severe side effects of the virus.
President Joe Biden called in the spring for another $22.5 billion in pandemic relief money, but the White House and Congress reached an impasse.
Without additional federal aid, the White House said in a March memo, the country would struggle to identify and track emerging variants and procure vaccines to treat them, and doctors would be forced to forgo treatment options, such as the antiviral pill, for people who are immunocompromised and highly vulnerable to COVID-19 infections.
Already, more people than at any point previously are using home tests. There is no mechanism in West Virginia that allows these home tests to be reported to the state, according to a statement from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Virus cases in West Virginia likely cases in West Virginia are likely being under-reported by “somewhere between 10% to 30% on any given day,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar.
“In my guess, West Virginia is having a fairly sizable undercounting, and that’s due to the home testing component, but also that people just aren’t testing as much anymore,” Marsh said. “Symptoms can be complex in those who are vaccinated or younger, and they may not be nearly as severe as before, which would have pushed someone to get tested.”
Hospitalization data is likely a better indicator to track community spread, Kilkenny said. In Cabell County, Kilkenny’s team watches the hospitals in addition to county-level surveillance reports released weekly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Those look at more than the percentage of cases, and, yes, we don’t really know that percentage, but what we do know is when we see transmission going up from (the CDC), we know it’s going up in the community, and we can respond to that,” Kilkenny said.
The more pressing concern that comes with a potential decrease in testing — specifically free testing — is virus surveillance, Marsh said. The state uses results from commercial laboratories to track variants. Those results are pulled randomly for sequencing.
With less commercial testing, this sequencing becomes less useful, Marsh said.
“We get a lot of insight from that that helps us understand how current strains of the virus operate, where they come from and how they intercept communities,” Marsh said. “The number (of tests) we can use for that is definitely going to drop, and so will the resulting insights.”
Testing isn’t going to disappear, Kilkenny said. It’s just going to look different than it has since 2020 when large community events drew hundreds of people to parking lots for screenings.
“Testing is still going to be around, it’s just not going to be free anymore. Not to draw too close a comparison between COVID and the flu — COVID-19 is much more serious, and has been — but in managing the flu, people who get tested do so at their doctor and receive treatment based on those results. I think that’s where we’ll see this transition go. COVID-19 will be one more of the illnesses we think about when we start feeling ill.”
Researchers are studying “long COVID,” which are infections that leave people still experiencing effects or conditions from the virus weeks and months after contracting it.
It could be years for research to provide a thorough understanding of these illnesses, Kilkenny said.
“That’s part of the reason we really want people to not get infected in the first place, to not be reinfected twice or multiple times,” Kilkenny said. “There’s still a lot that we don’t know — it’s not just case rates, but the impact of having an infection.”
Marsh said he’s been following research showing the increase in diabetes diagnoses in previously healthy people who contracted COVID-19. Studies show the occurrence of blood clots, pulmonary embolisms and other afflictions in people with no other underlying risk factors.
Other symptoms of long COVID might be comparatively minimal but still concerning, Marsh said, like ongoing chest discomfort, brain fog, fatigue and inflammation.
“This inflammation from COVID may affect brain function and cause changes in the actual coding of our nerves. We know the heart can be affected, blood clots have been reported, and so many other things,” Marsh said. “We’re just starting to see the potential long-term issues with this virus, including people developing disabilities that could affect them for the rest of their lives.”
Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, points to positives, such as the expected approval of vaccinations for children as young as 6 months.
“That’ll be a relief for many families, I hope,” Eshenaur said.
Scientific and medical developments are encouraging, Marsh said. There’s a likelihood new, variant-specific vaccines could be developed to further protect people quicker than other vaccines have historically been made. Messenger RNA vaccines could lead to developments in treatments for diseases and viruses like cancer and HIV. Messenger RNA vaccines are shots are made with a technology that injects a piece of genetic code for the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. That messenger RNA, or mRNA, induces the body to produce some harmless spike protein, enough to prime the immune system to react if it later encounters the real virus.
Getting fully vaccinated and boosted is the best bet to stay safe, officials said.
“That’s the most important mitigation that someone can do to protect themselves through this pandemic, and it has been since the immunizations became available,” Eshenaur said. “You never know where you might have an exposure — at home, at work, at school, out shopping — and regardless of the potential exposure, we can build antibodies to protect us through vaccinating. Everyone should do that, and if you’re older or have comorbidities, get your second booster.”