CHARLESTON — A 69-year-old man from Ohio County is West Virginia's ninth COVID-19 related death, the state reported Monday.
"This bothers me to my soul," said Gov. Jim Justice. "Even though we are tracking well, we still have nine deaths. Cathy and I pray every day that this incline will stop, but we know that probably won't be the case because we are a higher-risk state. Even though we've done well with all that you've done, it's still hard ... I hate like crazy to make that report to you."
The report came with the announcement of 22 additional confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, for a total of 633. There have been 16,748 laboratory results received by the state for COVID-19, with 16,115 negative.
During his daily press briefing Monday, Justice announced the state will provide a one-time $500 payment to recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the funds can supplement monthly living expenses or other needs of a family.
The one-time payment will not count against other DHHR benefits. The payment will be issued to families who were active in the WV WORKS, the state TANF program, in March 2020 and eligible to continue participation in April 2020. Payments will begin processing on April 14.
Justice also announced Jackson County is officially being deemed a "hot spot" and placed the county under the more restrictive stay-at-home order that 11 other counties, including Cabell and Wayne, are under. Friday, Justice said county health officials had declined to go under the new order because they believed a cluster to be under control.
"They had the highest increase of cases in the past 24 hours out of all of our counties," Justice said.
The Wayne County Health Department reported 18 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus Monday for a total of 36. The county is reporting 17 more than the state.
Marshall University announced Monday a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is self-isolating at home, and it is not believe they contracted the virus on campus nor have they been on campus since March 20. The first employee identified to have the virus has been discharged from the hospital and is continuing to recover at home, the university said.
West Virginia has now passed the date that the University of Washington predicted West Virginia would hit its peak number of cases, but state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said it takes more than a positive model to begin going back to normal life. He also added the model assumes the state continues strict social distancing through May.
"We know to save lives and to be able to help people, we have to continue to do exactly what we are doing now," Marsh said.
He said from a health standpoint, he wants to see the number of new positive cases decrease over the next 14 days and the rate of spread to be low.
Official state confirmed cases by county: Barbour (four), Berkeley (98), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (24), Fayette (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (five), Hancock (seven), Hardy (two), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (51), Kanawha (85), Lewis (two), Logan (eight), Marion (38), Marshall (six), Mason (10), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (five), Mingo (one), Monongalia (81), Monroe (one), Morgan (six), Nicholas (two), Ohio (23), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (12), Raleigh (six), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (four), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (19), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (19), Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19, for a total of 17 in the county. There are 6,975 positive cases total in Ohio with 274 confirmed deaths.
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton on Monday promoted the use of cloth masks in public spaces and encouraged people to continue to make the masks.
"These masks are being viewed as another weapon to get back to normal," Acton said. "These are much like the other social distancing actions we've taken. We will be looking at a year of using these in new ways."
She said making sure workplaces are safe, such as ensuring workers have masks, will be an important part of returning to normal life.
In Kentucky, there were no new cases or deaths reported in Boyd County. Statewide, Kentucky surpassed 2,000 positive cases, making the total 2,048 with 104 deaths.