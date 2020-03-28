CHARLESTON — The more than 114,000 estimated uninsured West Virginians will have access to COVID-19 testing and treatment covered by Medicaid.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau of Medical Services was granted authority under the federal 1135 Waiver to expand Medicaid coverage temporarily to cover testing and treatment for the novel coronavirus to those without insurance.
Census data released last year stated 114,000 West Virginians were without insurance, or 6.4% of the population.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said those without insurance or a doctor who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or fear they have been exposed could reach out to their local health department or a community health center for help.
Some drive-through test sites, like the Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network and Cabell-Huntington Health Department site at the St. Mary’s Center for Continuing Education, no longer require a doctor’s order to be tested for COVID-19.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said Thursday during the governor’s news conference that the state has also been granted a waiver to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to those already receiving the benefits for three months, meaning people won’t need to reapply at the moment.
Crouch said they are awaiting word on two other waivers: one to extend SNAP benefits to college students, who generally do not qualify, and to receive supplemental benefits for those already receiving benefits.