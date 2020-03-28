Coronavirus Press Conference
Buy Now

West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp, second from left, talks about COVID-19 at a news conference March 11, 2020, at the State Capitol in Charleston. Also present were DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch, from left, DMAPS Secretary Jeff Sandy and interim state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch.

 Kenny Kemp/HD Media

CHARLESTON — The more than 114,000 estimated uninsured West Virginians will have access to COVID-19 testing and treatment covered by Medicaid.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau of Medical Services was granted authority under the federal 1135 Waiver to expand Medicaid coverage temporarily to cover testing and treatment for the novel coronavirus to those without insurance.

Census data released last year stated 114,000 West Virginians were without insurance, or 6.4% of the population.

Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said those without insurance or a doctor who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or fear they have been exposed could reach out to their local health department or a community health center for help.

Some drive-through test sites, like the Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network and Cabell-Huntington Health Department site at the St. Mary’s Center for Continuing Education, no longer require a doctor’s order to be tested for COVID-19.

DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said Thursday during the governor’s news conference that the state has also been granted a waiver to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to those already receiving the benefits for three months, meaning people won’t need to reapply at the moment.

Crouch said they are awaiting word on two other waivers: one to extend SNAP benefits to college students, who generally do not qualify, and to receive supplemental benefits for those already receiving benefits.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.