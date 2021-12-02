CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia topped 7,000 again Thursday and, for the second day in a row, there were more than 1,000 new cases reported in the state.
Cases reported since the pandemic began now total 297,415, with 7,113 of those active — 846 more than Wednesday — and 1,466 reported Thursday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
“Yes, I am a little concerned,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, referring to the increase in new daily cases and active cases.
Other officials shared Amjad’s concern during Thursday’s COVID-19 news briefing. Gov. Jim Justice continued urging residents to get vaccinated, saying cold weather and holiday travel, combined with the new omicron variant of the virus, are leading to a high-risk situation.
“You need to be vaccinated. We’ve said it 10 million times. That’s all there is to it. The folks that are vaccinated, get your booster shot. Get it right now,” the governor said.
Deaths in West Virginia are creeping closer to 5,000 with 4,945 total reported. Fifty of those were reported Thursday, and Justice read 38 reconciliation deaths during the briefing that were added to the total count.
Following changes made earlier this week, it’s unclear how many people are fully vaccinated in West Virginia. James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force on the virus, said a reconciliation done for booster doses was to blame for at least one section of the DHHR’s dashboard reporting a decrease of nearly 27,000 fully vaccinated people between Monday and Tuesday.
“If you recall, in the beginning, most all entries (for vaccinations) were done in the system referred to as VAMS (the Vaccination Administration Management System), the CDC system,” Hoyer said. “The VAMS system is not sensitive in the sense that, for example, if I had gotten my first dose at one location and was entered in as James ‘middle initial’ Hoyer, then got my second dose at another location and that individual entered my data in … as James Hoyer, no middle initial, and then if the booster dose got (entered from) another location, the way (VAMS) is not sensitive to correcting data, that would enter me as three first doses — three individual first cases.”
When this was corrected, he said, there was a decrease in the count of fully vaccinated people.
When asked exactly how many fully vaccinated people were in West Virginia currently, Hoyer deferred to the home page of the DHHR dashboard.
According to labels on that page, the section Hoyer pointed to counts doses administered, not the number of people vaccinated with them. By those counts, if the labels are accurate, there have been 894,333 vaccine doses administered to fully vaccinated people in the state.
Representatives from the DHHR — the agency in charge of the coronavirus dashboard — did not respond to emails seeking further clarification on vaccination rates by press time Thursday.
According to the vaccine summary page of the dashboard, at least 216,729 booster doses have been administered in the state. That increases to 228,836 if using numbers from the home page of the dashboard.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia totaled 570 on Thursday, one more than Wednesday. Of those patients, 193 were in an intensive care unit and 95 were receiving care on a ventilator, according to the DHHR.
Nearly 78% of people in the hospital were not vaccinated against the virus. That increased to 85% for people in ICUs and 86% for those on ventilators.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity is continuing to increase, hitting 6.24% Thursday, the highest it’s been since COVID-19 tests were made available last year.