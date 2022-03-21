CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 339 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases fell to 623. That’s 172 fewer cases than reported Friday and the lowest number of cases reported in the state since summer of 2020.
While the decrease is welcome, Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said Monday it could be temporary. Another variant — the BA.2 variant, or the omicron “stealth” variant — is spreading quickly throughout the United Kingdom and other parts of the world.
In the United States, Marsh said, the number of cases tied to the new variant has doubled every week for the last three weeks. West Virginia, he said, currently has “many, many fewer” cases but that is likely to change in coming weeks.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, West Virginia has trailed weeks behind infection trends in other parts of the country.
“We know the United States is going to follow (Europe and Israel, where infections have increased) most likely, then West Virginia follows a few weeks behind the United States,” Marsh said.
“This is really not to try to scare people, but to give people a heads up. We have a very good opportunity right now for us to really focus on immunizing all of our over 50-year-old West Virginians and boosting those folks as well.”
The booster shot, Marsh continued, proved to be an integral defense against the initial omicron variant.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
The state’s vaccination rates have been stalled for several months. While being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, there are currently no known initiatives underway to incentivize or increase vaccination rates among West Virginians.
As of Monday, there were 198 West Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s 41 fewer patients than reported Friday and the first time hospitalizations have dipped below 200 since August 2021.
Of those hospitalized, 64 patients are in an intensive care unit and 34 are receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 62% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increased to 65% unvaccinated for people on ventilators and to 67% unvaccinated for those in the ICU.
To date, 6,651 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with five of those deaths reported over the weekend. Among the new deaths was a 62-year-old man from Cabell County.
More than 87% of people who have died in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard.