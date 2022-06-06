CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,701 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases increased to 2,547.
That’s 226 more active cases than reported in the state on Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
“We don’t want this thing to keep sliding and getting worse,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during a COVID-19 media briefing. “Please make sure that you’re up to date on your booster shots. Especially if you’re 50 or older, it is so, so important.”
Current active cases per county are: Barbour (13), Berkeley (165), Boone (23), Braxton (8), Brooke (26), Cabell (164), Calhoun (9), Clay (6), Doddridge (8), Fayette (60), Gilmer (10), Grant (11), Greenbrier (40), Hampshire (30), Hancock (26), Hardy (10), Harrison (131), Jackson (13), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (299), Lewis (18), Lincoln (21), Logan (36), Marion (101), Marshall (33), Mason (53), McDowell (22), Mercer (126), Mineral (37), Mingo (23), Monongalia (168), Monroe (16), Morgan (9), Nicholas (62), Ohio (68), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (3), Preston (52), Putnam (70), Raleigh (159), Randolph (18), Ritchie (12), Roane (24), Summers (16), Taylor (26), Tucker (1), Tyler (14), Upshur (32), Wayne (37), Webster (7), Wetzel (41), Wirt (3), Wood (62), Wyoming (48).
To date, 6,977 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with three of those deaths reported over the weekend. More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated.
As of Monday, 192 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including six children. That’s 16 more people hospitalized than reported Friday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 31 patients are in an intensive care unit — including two children — and 11 patients, including one child, are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 50% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated. That decreased to 45% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 27% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.