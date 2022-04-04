CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 171 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases dropped to 303. That’s 73 fewer cases than reported Friday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
The state now reports 498,035 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
To date, 6,839 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with four of those deaths reported over the weekend. More than 87% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who are not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Monday, 141 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including three children. That’s seven fewer people hospitalized than Friday, per the dashboard.
Of those patients, 39 are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 20 people are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 55% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increased to 62% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 50% unvaccinated for people on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
The state’s vaccination rates have been stalled for several months. Despite this, there are currently no known initiatives underway to incentivize or increase vaccination rates among West Virginians.
To date, about 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older, and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.