CHARLESTON — West Virginia has had more than 2,000 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus.
The state reported 2,002 total cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There have been 97,387 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19. There have been 75 deaths in the state related to the virus.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (296/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (62/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (175/5), Kanawha (226/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (99/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3) and Wyoming (3/0).