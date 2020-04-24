CHARLESTON — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia has topped 1,000.
There were 1,010 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR said there have been 32,419 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 31,409 negative and 32 deaths.
Confirmed cases per county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (129), Boone (two), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (38), Fayette (nine), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (116), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (147), Lewis (three), Lincoln (one), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (nine), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (12), Mingo (two), Monongalia (97), Monroe (five), Morgan (nine), Nicholas (six), Ohio (25), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (nine), Randolph (four), Roane (three), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (81), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (36) and Wyoming (one).
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.