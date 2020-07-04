HUNTINGTON — Nearly 80 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 3,205 cases statewide. There have been 183,401 laboratory results received for the virus.
In Cabell County, there were 77 active cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Saturday. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 144 confirmed cases of the virus.
DHHR also reported one new death in the state, an 89-year-old woman from Greenbrier County. West Virginia has had 94 total deaths related to the virus.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (460/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (147/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (63/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (70/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (236/5), Kanawha (327/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (67/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (20/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (48/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (216/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (13/1), Ohio (104/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (70/16), Putnam (63/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (167/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (111/8) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, there were 56,183 cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 2,907 deaths. No new cases were reported in Lawrence County, which reported 19 active cases in the county Friday.
Updated information was unavailable Saturday for Kentucky, which reported 16,376 positive cases of COVID-19 and 585 deaths related to the virus Friday. No new cases were reported in Boyd County, which had 23 active cases as of Friday.
More than 57,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 2,789,678. There have been 129,305 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.