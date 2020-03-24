CHARLESTON — The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in West Virginia has increased to nearly 40.
Nineteen new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the state, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). That brings the total positive case count to 39.
New cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Monongalia, Preston and Wood counties.
According to the release, the state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Berkeley County, three from Harrison County, three from Jefferson County, two from Jackson County, four individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, 16 from Monongalia County, one from Preston County, one from Putnam County, two from Tucker County and one from Wood County.
The DHHR says 798 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 39 positive, 759 negative and six tests pending. These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals, the release said.