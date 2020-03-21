CHARLESTON — Kanawha County has its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, health officials announced Friday.
The positive case was confirmed around 3 p.m. Friday, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said during a news conference. Charleston Area Medical Center’s Twitter account first announced the positive case at one of its hospitals; the case was later confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
CAMC’s case became the eighth confirmed COVID-19 case in West Virginia. Earlier Friday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said two new cases had been confirmed that morning — one in Jefferson County and one in Jackson County.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department also announced it had its first confirmed case, though the person is not a Cabell County resident. It was unclear as of press time Friday whether the patient was a resident of West Virginia, though DHHR did not include the case in updated figures Friday evening. The patient was reported to be receiving care at a “tertiary medical facility,” or a facility capable of handling complex medical cases.
Young said it was only a matter of time before a positive case was confirmed in Kanawha County.
“We did expect this … (and) we do expect more cases,” she said.
The patient, who is a Kanawha County resident, was only identified as an older woman who recently traveled out of state in a private vehicle to an area with a high transmission rate. The patient self-identified conditions, Young said, and exposure was “limited” before she was isolated.
Officials did not specify which of the CAMC hospitals the woman is a patient in.
The case was confirmed through the state testing lab, Young said. As for the number of tests remaining in the county, Young said around 120 more test kits have been ordered from a private lab, and the number the county has on hand is “enough to sustain at the rate we’re going right now.”
Young, flanked by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango at the news conference, stressed continuing social isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They said this weekend specifically will be vital to understanding if the current social distancing guidelines are working.
Earlier Friday, CAMC officials imposed a “no visitor” policy with minimal exceptions, effective immediately, CAMC spokesman Dale Witte said in a news release.
By Friday evening, Mountain Health Network hospitals — St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital — followed suit, imposing a no-visitor policy that begins at noon Saturday, March 21. Mountain Health Network also postponed all elective surgeries after Friday.
“After considering what was best for the safety of our patients and employees, we made this difficult decision,” said Dr. Hoyt Burdick, Mountain Health Network chief clinical officer, in a news release. “The situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing, and we must adapt our policies to change with it. We truly appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation.”
Both CAMC and Mountain Health Network’s policies are in effect for the hospitals, emergency rooms, outpatient clinics and urgent care.
Hospital officials have made four exceptions to the no-visitor policy:
- End-of-life patients will be permitted to have visitors on a case-by-case basis.
- Officials will allow one caregiver to be present for pediatric cases, labor and delivery, the neonatal intensive care unit, and in the case of Mountain Health Network, the neonatal therapeutic unit for the duration of patients’ stays in the hospitals.
- For outpatient clinics and emergency room visits, family members will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary.
- If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient. A CAMC spokesperson said the caregiver will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the appointment.
People authorized to enter an exam room will be identified with a badge provided to them at the entrance screening checkpoints. Additional visitors will not be permitted in the lobby areas.
No visitors will be permitted for anyone in isolation for suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
The people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are located in Jefferson, Mercer, Monongalia and Tucker counties. Two of the cases are in Tucker County and two are in Jefferson County.