HUNTINGTON — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
In West Virginia, an additional 15 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday.
There were 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said in a news release. There have been 33,210 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 32,185 negative and 33 deaths.
The new death confirmed Saturday was a 67-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (130), Boone (two), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (38), Fayette (nine), Gilmer (one), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (148), Lewis (three), Lincoln (one), Logan (11), Marion (45), Marshall (nine), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (12), Mingo (two), Monongalia (97), Monroe (five), Morgan (nine), Nicholas (six), Ohio (26), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (three), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (82), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (35) and Wyoming (one).
DHHR says a dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 patients.
In Ohio, the death toll from the coronavirus topped 700, with a total of 711 deaths reported in the state as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The state reported 15,587 total cases of COVID-19.
The state reports that 3,115 people have been hospitalized because of the virus, and 938 of those were admitted to intensive care units.
In Kentucky, 171 cases of COVID-19 were newly confirmed, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 3,905 as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky also reported five new deaths related to the virus, raising the state’s total to 205.
At least 1,501 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to a news release.
Across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there have been 895,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 50,439 deaths related to the virus as of 4 p.m. on Friday.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.