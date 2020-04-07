Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.