A Cabell-Huntington Health Department employee waits to screen anyone entering the health department for COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County bumped up from seven to 11, according to the state's official count release at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As of this morning, 12,059 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 412 positive, 11,647 negative and four deaths.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A new dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

