The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX covid1.TIF
Metro Creative photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases fell to 376. That’s 30 fewer cases than reported Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.

To date, 6,794 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 51 of those deaths reported Tuesday. Among the new deaths were a 67-year-old man, a 76-year-old man, an 88-year-old man and a 91-year-old man, all from Cabell County; a 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both from Wayne County; and a 41-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, both from Putnam County.

The state has now recorded 497,553 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Tuesday, 161 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s six more patients than reported Monday, per the dashboard. Of those patients, 50 were in an intensive care unit and 18 were receiving care on a ventilator.

Nearly 60% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 58% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 56% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.

Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.

The state’s vaccination rates have been stalled for several months, but there are no known initiatives underway to incentivize or increase vaccination rates among West Virginians.

To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.

Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.

Active cases per county are: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (19), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (9), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (10), Hampshire (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (0), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (21), Lewis (3), Lincoln (2), Logan (2), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (2), McDowell (6), Mercer (23), Mineral (5), Mingo (15), Monongalia (24), Monroe (3), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (17), Randolph (4), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (1), Wood (13) and Wyoming (9).

Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you